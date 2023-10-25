Real Madrid are reportedly “very interested” in signing Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich amid interest in the German star from Liverpool.

The 20-year-old is the future of Bayern but rumours recently have stated that the youngster is not fully satisfied with not being a guaranteed starter every week.

With a new contract yet to be agreed with the Bundesliga giants and an existing deal that expires in June 2026, BILD reports that Real Madrid are very interested in signing Musiala if a new deal cannot be agreed before next summer.

? Real Madrid are very interested in signing Jamal Musiala. (Source: @BILD) pic.twitter.com/ijVFropYxM — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 25, 2023

It was reported by the same outlet last week that Liverpool are interested in signing the attacking midfielder as Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the Bayern Munich star.

The Reds have added several midfield stars to their squad this summer and the addition of the Germany international in the future would be the cherry on top for the Premier League giants.

Needless to say, Liverpool do face stiff competition in Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham could play a big role in where Musiala ends up as the two are good friends from playing together with England.

The Premier League club wanted to bring the former Borussia Dortmund star to Anfield this summer and that could continue to come back to bite them.

However, when the time comes, Bayern will do everything in their power to keep Musiala; therefore, either of the two European giants will find it very tough to lure the youngster away from the Allianz Arena anytime soon.