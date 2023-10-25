Video: World Cup winning pundit can’t believe people are saying Messi doesn’t deserve Ballon d’Or

It was reported on Wednesday that Lionel Messi is set to win his record-extending eighth Ballon d’OR in what has been a remarkable 12 months for the Argentina star.

Fabrizio Romano reported that Messi is expected to win the 2023 Ballon d’Or and will be handed the award next Monday at the ceremony in Paris.

The Barcelona legend guided Argentina to their third World Cup last December and did so by putting together one of the greatest campaigns the tournament has ever seen.

In addition to this, the 36-year-old guided Inter Miami to their first-ever trophy, as well as having a great season for PSG as the Paris-based club won Ligue 1.

Speaking about the Ballon d’Or, World Cup winner and CBS pundit Thierry Henry says Messi deserves the award and believes people can’t say he doesn’t deserve it.

“If you win the World Cup, the way he did it…you can not say it is not deserved if he wins it,” the Frenchman said.

“A lot of the Man City players, Haaland, will say why not me? but you can not say it is not right if he wins it.”

When asked who he believes deserves the Ballon d’Or in 2023, Henry said: “Messi. Bye. Over.”