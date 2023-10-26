Man City reluctantly put hefty price-tag on Julian Alvarez

Although they would prefer for him to stay at the club, Manchester City would reportedly accept offers of at least £80 million for Julian Alvarez.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Cityzens would reluctantly part ways with the Argentine striker, but only for a hefty sum.

Essentially ‘completing football’ after winning the treble at domestic level last season, as well as lifting the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, Alvarez, 23, is considered one of the sport’s most exciting young talents.

Consequently, and perhaps unsurprisingly, especially considering Erling Haaland is Pep Guardiola’s first-choice forward, reports linking Alvarez with an Etihad exit have already begun emerging.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are two teams who have been credited with wanting to sign the highly-rated 23-year-old, and although Manchester City are thought to be ‘confident’ of keeping hold of him, any approach if it is to be successful, will need to be worth at least £80 million.

During his first season at Manchester City, Alvarez, who has five years left on his contract, has scored 24 goals in 64 games in all competitions.