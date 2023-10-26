Postecoglou sends warning to Tottenham’s title rivals in latest press conference

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham side sit on top of the Premier League following their unbeaten start to the season and the Australian coach has sent a warning to their title rivals.

After nine matches, Spurs have won seven and drawn two, and are currently two points ahead of Premier League champions Man City and bitter rivals Arsenal.

The North London club have been firing on all cylinders as Postecoglou has his team operating at a high level and have achieved some huge results already this season.

Tottenham will look to continue their run with a win over Crystal Palace on Friday night and ahead of that match, the Spurs boss has sent a warning to their title rivals.

Speaking at his press conference this week, Postecoglou stated that Tottenham still have huge room for improvement going forward and will only get better as the season progresses.

“We still have to grow in every area,” Postecoglou said on Thursday via the Evening Standard. “There are areas where we are already very good, particularly around the defensive side of the game. I think we’ve been excellent there, really consistent.

“I said after the game on Monday night [a 2-0 win over Fulham] that that’s what won us the game. To work really hard and press the opposition and be really disciplined and committed to forcing oppositions into mistakes. That’s been really good and really pleasing for me.