Video: Wataru Endo scores first goal for Liverpool before Darwin Nunez smashes home another

Wataru Endo has scored his first goal for Liverpool in their Europa League clash with Toulouse and the Reds added another shortly after as Darwin Nunez smashed the ball into the net to make it 3-1.

Diogo Jota gave the home side the lead within the first ten minutes of the game before the French side drew level just seven minutes later.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are in full control at present as Endo headed in his first goal for his new club before Darwin Nunez smashed home a third in front of the Anfield Road End.

