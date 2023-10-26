Video: Wataru Endo scores first goal for Liverpool before Darwin Nunez smashes home another

Wataru Endo has scored his first goal for Liverpool in their Europa League clash with Toulouse and the Reds added another shortly after as Darwin Nunez smashed the ball into the net to make it 3-1.

Diogo Jota gave the home side the lead within the first ten minutes of the game before the French side drew level just seven minutes later.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are in full control at present as Endo headed in his first goal for his new club before Darwin Nunez smashed home a third in front of the Anfield Road End.

Wataru End? scores his first goal for Liverpool! Another perfect delivery from Trent ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/oCCuOcOAps — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 26, 2023

Wataru End? heads home his first goal for Liverpool ? pic.twitter.com/qF2MhZnwlM — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 26, 2023

Brilliant run by Ryan ends in a Nunez goal. ? pic.twitter.com/o62b04uC30 — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) October 26, 2023

??| GOAL: A great run by Ryan Gravenberch as Darwin Nunez scores the third for Liverpool. Liverpool 3-1 Toulouse pic.twitter.com/z6tODOmZyh — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) October 26, 2023

Footage courtesy of TNT Sports, CBS Sports and RMC.