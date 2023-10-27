Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

A report from TeamTalk claims that the likes of Newcastle United and Aston Villa are keen on the 25-year-old Argentina international.

Palacios has impressed with his performances in the Bundesliga this season, scoring twice and picking up two assists in eight league matches. He could prove to be a quality, long-term acquisition for the two English clubs and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer in January.

The report claims that the Bundesliga outfit are aware of the interest in the midfielder and they fear that clubs like Newcastle and Aston Villa could make a move for the 25-year-old midway through the season. Apparently, Premier League champions Manchester City are keeping tabs on his situation as well.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be an attractive option for the Argentine international and he could be tempted to join the three English clubs if there is a concrete offer on the table.

Newcastle need to add more depth and quality to their midfield, especially now that Sandro Tonali has been banned for his involvement in a betting scandal. On the other hand, Aston Villa need more quality in the middle of the park, especially with the way Youri Tielemans has performed since joining the club.

Palacios would improve both teams and it remains to be seen where he ends up. The 25-year-old will add defensive cover, creativity and drive in the middle of the park. He is capable of operating as the central midfielder as well as a box-to-box midfielder. The Bundesliga midfielder has the physicality and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League.