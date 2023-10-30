Aston Villa have made an impressive start to the current campaign and in a bid to try and push for a top-four finish this season, Unai Emery is likely to recruit more stars in January.

The Birmingham club are sat fifth in the Premier League, just four points behind leaders Tottenham, whilst Villa are also second in their Europa Conference League Group.

One problem that could hamper Unai Emery’s side from having an extraordinary campaign is squad depth but the Spanish coach will look to fix that in January.

According to TNT Sports, Aston Villa are keen to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios, who has made a strong contribution to the German club sitting top of the Bundesliga.

The report states that the Villans could face stiff competition to sign the Argentina international, who is also being tracked by Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Emery already has an abundance of exciting midfield talent in his squad but the acquisition of the 25-year-old star will only make them perform better and make Villa’s squad stronger to compete on several fronts.