Aston Villa are reportedly keen on the Bundesliga midfielder Exequiel Palacios.

A report via Team Talk claims that Aston Villa are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old Argentine midfielder and they will face competition from Newcastle United.

Palacios has established himself as a key player for Bayer Leverkusen and he was a part of the Argentina squad that won the World Cup last year.

The 25-year-old is naturally a defensive midfielder but he can operate as a central midfielder as well. He will add defensive steel and creativity to the Aston Villa midfield if he joins the club in the coming months.

The midfielder has contributed to two goals and two assists across all competitions this season. He could prove to be an upgrade on Youri Tielemans who has not been able to live up to the expectations since joining the club on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United could use more depth in the central midfield as well, especially after Sandro Tonali was banned for 10 months for his involvement in an illegal betting scandal.

Both English clubs could prove to be an exciting move for the 25-year-old Argentine and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. He is a key player for the German club and they will not want to lose him midway through the season. However, they could be tempted if there is a lucrative proposal on the table.