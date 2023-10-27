Tottenham could be willing to pay €45-50 million for 22-year-old target

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez ahead of the January transfer window.

A report from TV Play claims that the striker will cost around €45-50 million and Tottenham could be willing to pay the reported asking price.

Gimenez scored 23 goals last season and he is regarded as a talented young prospect in Dutch football. There is no doubt that he has the quality to thrive in England as well and a move to Tottenham would be a major step up in his career.

He could be the ideal long-term alternative to Harry Kane, who joined Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

Gimenez won the league with Feyenoord last season and he will hope to guide Tottenham to trophies as well. The North London giants are currently on top of the league table and it remains to be seen whether they can sustain a title challenge.

Santiago Gimenez could leave Feyenoord
More Stories / Latest News
Manchester City could submit lucrative offer for attacker with 32 goal contributions last season
Aston Villa eyeing up a €15 million January move for La Liga veteran
Arteta a long-term admirer of 25-year-old PL ace but January move to Arsenal unlikely

Signing quality players in January will certainly help them and Gimenez could transform them going forward. He could share the goalscoring burden with the South Korean international Son Heung-min and add some much-needed cutting edge in the attack.

Although the €45-50 million asking price might seem steep right now, Tottenham have the financial resources to pay up and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. They sold Harry Kane for a substantial amount of money and they are yet to invest the proceeds from his departure on a striker.

More Stories Santiago Gimenez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.