Tottenham could be willing to pay €45-50 million for 22-year-old target

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez ahead of the January transfer window.

A report from TV Play claims that the striker will cost around €45-50 million and Tottenham could be willing to pay the reported asking price.

Gimenez scored 23 goals last season and he is regarded as a talented young prospect in Dutch football. There is no doubt that he has the quality to thrive in England as well and a move to Tottenham would be a major step up in his career.

He could be the ideal long-term alternative to Harry Kane, who joined Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

Gimenez won the league with Feyenoord last season and he will hope to guide Tottenham to trophies as well. The North London giants are currently on top of the league table and it remains to be seen whether they can sustain a title challenge.

Signing quality players in January will certainly help them and Gimenez could transform them going forward. He could share the goalscoring burden with the South Korean international Son Heung-min and add some much-needed cutting edge in the attack.

Although the €45-50 million asking price might seem steep right now, Tottenham have the financial resources to pay up and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. They sold Harry Kane for a substantial amount of money and they are yet to invest the proceeds from his departure on a striker.