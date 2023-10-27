Video: “A few weeks” – bad news for Arsenal fans as Mikel Arteta confirms key stars out of action for weeks

Mikel Arteta has received a setback as the Gunners boss has confirmed that key duo Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus will be out of action for a “few weeks”.

The Ghanaian star picked up an injury in training prior to the North London club’s clash with Sevilla on Tuesday, whilst Jesus injured his hamstring during that match.

The Brazilian was instrumental in the win but having the two out for a long period of time will be a blow to Arteta.

When asked about the fitness of Partey at a press conference today, the Gunners boss said: “He has got a massive injury and we expect him to be out for a few weeks. We don’t really know the extent of it and he has more tests. He picked up that injury during the last training session before Sevilla, very unfortunate. ”

Regarding Jesus, Arteta also had a bleak update for Arsenal fans: “The scan shows that it is a muscle injury and we might lose him for a few weeks again.

“With Gabby, I can’t give you any timeframe because he always surprises us.”