Exclusive: Chelsea make their minds up on Mudryk sale

Up until fairly recently Mykhailo Mudryk had endured a tough time at Chelsea, with the Ukrainian rarely hitting the heights expected.

With three goals in his last five games for club and country, per WhoScored, something is beginning to change for the 22-year-old.

It’s as if a huge weight has been lifted off his shoulders, and his grin was as wide as a Cheshire cat when he fired home against Arsenal in his most recent outing.

Where once there were question marks over whether Chelsea would cash in on the player, all those have now seemingly been put to bed.

‘It was never the case that Chelsea would let the player leave in the summer or in any other moment,’ CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing.

‘They trusted Mudryk then, they still trust him now and Chelsea think that we are still not saying the best of him. It will take time of course but the club believe he is going to be a big star in the future.’

It’s quite the turnaround for the player who, it must be remembered, is still just 22 years of age.

Getting used to a new country, new language as well as a new club in what is generally accepted as being the best league in the world would test anyone’s resolve.

It’s to Mudryk’s credit that he’s carried on pushing forward despite his confidence levels in front of goal clearly plummeting.

That resilience and belief in his own ability appears to have served him well, and Chelsea will be the beneficiaries.

At a time when Todd Boehly hires and fires at will, the club’s patience with Mudryk also deserves a mention too.