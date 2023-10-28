London rivals leading chase to sign 27-year-old Tottenham target

Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old striker has been in phenomenal form for the German club, scoring 14 goals in eight league matches. Apparently, the striker has a £15 million release clause in his contract and multiple Premier League clubs are keen on signing him.

A report from TeamTalk claims that Fulham are hoping to sign the striker during the January transfer window and they will face competition from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

However, the Cottagers are currently in the lead and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Fulham sanctioned the departure of Aleksandar Mitrovic during the summer transfer window and Guirassy could be a quality replacement.

Similarly, Tottenham need to find a reliable finisher who can fill the void left by Harry Kane. Son Heung-min has had to shoulder the goalscoring responsibility in the absence of the England international and Richarlison’s form has been largely underwhelming.

Aston Villa need to add more depth to their attack as well. They have been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins and Guirassy could share the goalscoring burden alongside him.

The reported £15 million release clause could prove to be a bargain for all three clubs and it will be interesting to see where the 27-year-old ends up eventually.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an exciting option for the player and he will be tempted to make the move.