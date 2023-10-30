Arsenal are reportedly preparing to sell Aaron Ramsdale at the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Gunners are set to part ways with the English shot-stopper following Mikel Arteta’s decision to make David Raya the side’s number one.

Losing his place following Raya’s arrival in the summer, Ramsdale, 25, who has failed to start any of Arsenal’s last nine league and Champions League games, is now thought to want out of the Emirates.

And with his manager showing no signs of reinstating him, Ramsdale, who has been linked with a surprise switch to rivals Chelsea, is thought to be desperate to find a new club that are willing to offer him more first team football.

Currently valued at around £30 million (TM) as well as having up to four years left on his contract, Arsenal will know that when it comes to future negotiations, the ball is in their court, but pricing the goalkeeper out of a summer move could risk unsettling the squad’s dynamic.

Since joining from Sheffield United just over two years ago, Ramsdale, who has four senior international caps to his name, has kept 31 clean sheets in 84 appearances in all competitions.