Chelsea considering January move for £120,000-per week Arsenal star

Arsenal face a big transfer decision over the future of Aaron Ramsdale.

The English goalkeeper had been Mikel Arteta’s number one since he signed from Sheffield United in 2021 for £30 million (Sky Sports). However, recent weeks have seen the 25-year-old lose his place to summer signing David Raya.

The former Brentford shot-stopper came in, and although he didn’t immediately start, has recently, at Ramsdale’s expense, claimed the Gunners’ number-one jersey.

And while Arteta continues to stick by Raya, despite a handful of school-boy-type errors, Ramsdale’s future has now become desperately uncertain.

Unlikely to want to continue to play a backup role, Ramsdale who, as per Spotrac, earns £120,000-per week, is being linked with a January exit. And according to a recent report from the Mirror, cross-town rivals Chelsea are among the sides intrigued by the keeper’s developing situation.

Although the Blues signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer, and there are expectations he can become one of the world’s best goalkeepers (The Athletic), concerns remain over the Spaniard’s ability to cope with the pressure that comes with being a top Premier League team’s first choice goalkeeper.

As for Ramsdale, while Chelsea may not be Arsenal’s first choice when it comes to potential mid-season buyers, given the fact he is an England international, as well as a player under contract until 2027, the Gunners will know they can command a decent transfer fee.