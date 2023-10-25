Chelsea head of department believes summer signing could become ‘one of best in world’

Chelsea remain committed to keeping Robert Sanchez as their number one.

The Spanish goalkeeper joined the Blues from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer in a deal worth £25 million (Sky Sports).

And although the 25-year-old has started the season well, statistically, a huge error which led to a goal from Declan Rice during last weekend’s London derby against Arsenal, has heaped the pressure on him and raised questions over his ability to be the Blues’ number one.

However, according to a recent report from The Athletic, Mauricio Pochettino remains determined to see the ex-Brighton shot-stopper succeed at Stamford Bridge and has no plans to drop him.

It isn’t just the goalkeeper’s manager who is backing him though. Ben Roberts, Chelsea’s head of global goalkeeping, who worked with Sanchez while the pair were at Brighton, reportedly views the Spaniard as a player capable of becoming ‘one of the best goalkeepers in the world’.

These reports will serve as a huge confidence boost for Sanchez, who will still be feeling disappointed by his error last weekend.

Next up for the 25-year-old is Thomas Frank’s Brentford, who Chelsea are preparing to welcome to Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The all-London Premier League clash, which will be broadcast live on TNT Sports, is scheduled to kick off at 12.30 p.m. (UK time).

