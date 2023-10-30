Chelsea and Man City among clubs monitoring Bundesliga sensation

Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly among the clubs interested in Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.

That’s according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, who claim the young German playmaker is attracting a wealth of high-profile attention following what has been an excellent start to the season.

As things stand, Xabi Alonso’s side sit top of the Bundesliga table, unbeaten on 25 points after nine games, and Wirtz, 20, has been instrumental.

It isn’t just domestically that the 20-year-old has shone though. Also contributing heavily in Europe, Wirtz already has five goals and eight assists to his name across all competitions.

And while Alonso and Leverkusen’s fans will be loving the young German’s impact, there will now be concerns over his future. Not only are Chelsea and Pep Guardiola’s City chasing his signature, but Barcelona and domestic rivals Bayern Munich are also thought to be big admirers of the Pulheim-born playmaker.

A transfer will almost certainly not be allowed to happen in January, but the young star is a player worth watching the closer next year’s summer window gets.

Since being promoted to Leverkusen’s first team in 2020, Wirtz, who has four years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 66 goals in 116 games in all competitions.