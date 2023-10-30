Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has spoken out on his future at Stamford Bridge as he nears the end of his contract with the Blues.

The veteran Brazilian centre-back is surely nearing the end of his career as he recently turned 39, though he continues to prove himself a key player for club and country even after such a long career at the highest level.

Silva has spoken out on his situation, perhaps hinting that the end of his playing days may finally be getting closer, though he still hasn’t been too explicit about what choice he’ll make about his Chelsea future once his current deal ends.

See below for Silva’s latest quotes, as posted on X by Fabrizio Romano…

? Thiago Silva: “The end of my career is getting closer… it’s not easy”. “You’ve to think about when you want to retire, where do you go as final club, the family, my kids play at Chelsea…”. “I’m just focused on enjoying my final year of contract at Chelsea. I don’t know… pic.twitter.com/IQEsoh3Txu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 30, 2023

Silva may still have it in him to spend one more season at Chelsea, but he might also be tempted to call it a day before he turns 40, so we’ll have to see how the rest of this campaign plays out before perhaps getting a clearer idea of his plans.