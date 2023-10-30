Chelsea star drops hint over his future as he nears the end of his contract

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has spoken out on his future at Stamford Bridge as he nears the end of his contract with the Blues.

The veteran Brazilian centre-back is surely nearing the end of his career as he recently turned 39, though he continues to prove himself a key player for club and country even after such a long career at the highest level.

Silva has spoken out on his situation, perhaps hinting that the end of his playing days may finally be getting closer, though he still hasn’t been too explicit about what choice he’ll make about his Chelsea future once his current deal ends.

See below for Silva’s latest quotes, as posted on X by Fabrizio Romano…

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea and Man City among clubs monitoring Bundesliga sensation
“What is he thinking” – Pundit rips into Erik ten Hag decision in Man Utd defeat to Man City
Man City and Newcastle United both in the mix for transfer of in-form Bundesliga star

Silva may still have it in him to spend one more season at Chelsea, but he might also be tempted to call it a day before he turns 40, so we’ll have to see how the rest of this campaign plays out before perhaps getting a clearer idea of his plans.

More Stories Thiago Silva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.