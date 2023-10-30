Club reportedly fed up with West Ham man; could be told to leave

According to the West Ham news outlet Claret & Hugh, David Moyes is getting closer to being sacked by the club, as they are becoming “fed up” with the boss.

This comes after losing 1-0 to Everton on Sunday at the London Stadium, now making West Ham winless in their last four games.

Supposedly Moyes is “no longer fooling our insiders with his regular excuses for failure”, and this is why West Ham are stalling on offering him a new deal.

West Ham currently sit 9th in the Premier League, with four wins, two draws and four losses in their opening 10 fixtures this campaign.

However they have now lost their last three games in a row, losing 4-1 to Aston Villa, 2-1 to Olympiacos and losing 1-0 to Everton at the weekend.