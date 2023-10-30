Richard Keys criticizes Roy Keane and Gary Neville for giving Erik ten Hag ‘an easy ride’

Richard Keys criticised Roy Keane and Gary Neville for their comments surrounding the Manchester United manager following the derby defeat.

The Red Devils were played off the park by their city rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday evening, losing 3-0 after a lacklustre performance.

Erik ten Hag has come under increasing pressure from the fanbase after a string of poor results and is now under the microscope more than ever.

Speaking after the game, Neville singled out the Glazer family as a major problem at the club but former Sky Sports presenter, Keys was having none of it.

‘There’s a lot of anger out there now, although the class of ‘92 continue to give him an easy ride,’ Keys wrote in his weekly blog via the Daily Mail.

‘I don’t agree with Jamie Carragher often, but he’s right when he says the guys would‘ve destroyed Mourinho – or similar – by now.’

‘Clearly the job is too big for Ten Hag. Clearly he’s lost his players,’ Keys added.

‘Clearly his ‘game plans’ are nonsense. Does he really believe that Utd were ‘toe to toe’ with City in the first-half? Clearly he’s deluded if he does.