Transfer expert names the type of player Tottenham will move for in January

Tottenham have made a flying start to their Premier League campaign under Ange Postecoglou and they might dip into the transfer market in January if they feel they can push for the title.

The North London club’s starting 11 is quite strong but the depth of their squad is where problems can be found.

If any of their key stars pick up a serious injury over the course of the next few months, then that could be detrimental to their title aspirations.

Therefore, if they are in a similar position to their current one at the end of December, transfer expert Ben Jacobs reveals the profile of player Postecoglou will go for.

Ben Jacobs names the profile of player Tottenham could target in January

Speaking on the latest episode of CaughtOffside’s The Debrief podcast, Jacobs states that Tottenham may try and bring in a box-to-box midfielder during the winter transfer window.

“I wonder if Spurs will move in January if they feel that they are in the mix for the Premier League or to consolidate the Champions League,” Jacobs said.

“Son has assumed the Harry Kane role but if his goals dry up, you start looking at Richarlison and Brennan Johnson to weigh in. That is where one more creative-minded player might be quite important to Tottenham.

“In January, I can see them going for a box-to-box midfielder, capable of playing a disciplined role in central midfield but also breaking forward and scoring, like Odegaard at Arsenal.

“Tottenham looked at Conor Gallagher but they didn’t like the price, but that kind of profile might be something Tottenham explore.”