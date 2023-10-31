Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is expected to leave the club in the coming months and Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign the England youth international.

The 24-year-old is struggling for regular game time at Stamford Bridge and he needs to leave the club in order to play more often.

A report from TeamTalk claims that Manchester United are monitoring his situation closely and they could look to sign him in the coming months. The Red Devils could certainly use a quality young defender like him and he could prove to be the ideal long-term replacement for Harry Maguire.

The England international defender is expected to leave Old Trafford in the coming months and Erik ten Hag needs to bring in a quality replacement.

Chalobah will be determined to prove himself in the Premier League and his hunger to succeed will be an added bonus for Manchester United. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are willing to sell the player to a direct rival.

Apparently, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old defender as well.

Chalobah will want to play regularly at this stage of his career and Manchester United might have to provide him with gametime assurances before a move can go through.

The 24-year-old is versatile enough to operate as a fullback as well as a central defender. He could be a long-term asset for Ten Hag if Manchester United manage to secure his services in the coming months.