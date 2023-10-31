Napoli’s personal concession to Osimhen could see Liverpool and Chelsea disappointed

The case of Victor Osimhen and Napoli is a strange one indeed, given that the club are believed to have offered him the highest salary in club history but then mocked him on social media.

That’s not the way to treat your best players and from Osimhen’s own point of view, he’ll know that he could walk into just about any other side in European football and improve them, so it would very much be Napoli’s loss were that to happen.

It’s a story that does appear to get stranger by the day too.

The official Napoli website were even forced into making a statement after club president, Aurelio De Laurentiis had suggested that Osimhen wasn’t interested in signing the new contract offered.

The statement simply confirmed that the president hadn’t said anything negative about the player, but the fact that the club felt it needed to clarify the position is a strange one indeed.

Now, however, things could be set to work out between club and player, which would disappoint both Liverpool and Chelsea.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to surprise Erik ten Hag decision in Man Utd defeat vs City Exciting West Ham ace set to hand Moyes more problems as he turns down new deal offer Chelsea face uphill battle to land world-class 20-year-old with four other Premier League clubs circling

The Reds were linked with a move for Osimhen by the Mirror whilst the Blues interest is noted by ESPN.

According to Il Mattino (h/t Fichajes), the concession by the club to allow Osimhen to visit Nigeria for a few days has softened the relationship between the parties and has given rise to the notion that the player may once again be willing to commit his future to the Partnopei.