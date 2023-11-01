Reo-Coker blasts Moyes who made a bad call with West Ham striker

Former West Ham captain, Nigel Reo-Coker, hasn’t held back in his condemnation of current manager, David Moyes.

The Scot took his squad all the way to European success last season in the Conference League, but it’s one of his decisions in this season’s Europa League which has irked Reo-Coker.

After winning their opening two games in Group A, the Hammers were flying high again, extending their English record of unbeaten matches in Europe.

However, they were quickly undone last time out against Olympiacos in a game which, had they won, West Ham would’ve been odds on favourites to qualify from the group with games to spare.

The loss now puts the east Londoners under pressure to deliver at home to the Greek league outfit in just over a week’s time.

For some reason, Moyes decided to rest some of his major stars for the trip out to Greece, and that’s why Reo-Coker has got a bee in his bonnet.

“Losing to Olympiacos in the Europa League is a big blow,” he said on the BBC’s Football Daily.

“The problem is sometimes when you get this, as much as I want David Moyes to do well, sometimes managers can be their own worst enemy.

“For me I look at that game and it’s always a difficult place to go and get a result.

“You start your top guys, start them, try and get a one or two-goal lead and then you can take them off.

“I think not starting Paqueta, Antonio and Bowen in that game was a huge mistake and then you lose that game and it just puts the magnifying glass on you as a manager and the decision you made.

“You lose to Everton at home and then you’ve put yourself in a much more difficult position because if they lose again against Arsenal, then it’s going to be the same noise that we heard last season.”

Certainly, the Hammers have hit a real bump in the road at this point and in order for the second half of the season not to be a real uphill struggle, Moyes has got to turn the corner sooner rather than later.