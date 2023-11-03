Real Madrid could take action on long-term interest in Chelsea star next summer

Real Madrid have held interest in Chelsea captain Reece James for a long time and the La Liga giants will consider making a move for the defender next summer.

The right-back has been linked to the Bernabeu ahead of past transfer windows as the England star is a player Los Blancos and Carlo Ancelotti both admire.

The Italian coach may not be with the club next summer but that would not stop the Spanish side from making a move as they see James as a perfect candidate to take over from Dani Carvajal on the right side of their defence

According to TEAMtalk, Real Madrid remain very interested in the Chelsea star and will monitor the defender throughout the rest of this season before considering a move in the summer of 2024.

Prying James away from Chelsea will be a difficult task for Real Madrid, given the fact that he has a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2028 and he is now the London club’s captain. The full-back is unlikely to want to leave also, therefore, it will take some convincing from the Spanish giants.

The Englishman would be a great addition to the Madrid squad but something they will have to consider is his injury issues as the right-back is prone to long absences.

This is a situation that will be interesting to watch as it remains to be seen if Madrid will act on their long-term interest in James.