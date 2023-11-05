“Everybody is excited” – Pep Guardiola extremely happy with new Man City signing

Man City may have made the signing of the season as Jeremy Doku continues to make a huge impression in the shirt of the Premier League champions having moved to the Etihad this summer.

The Belgian star moved to the Manchester club as part of a £55.5m deal with Rennes and has made a rapid start to life in England across the 12 matches he has played so far.

Doku has replaced Jack Grealish in Guardiola’s starting 11 and has repaid his manager’s faith with three goals and six assists.

The Belgian star put in a sensational performance against Bournemouth on Saturday, scoring one goal and producing four assists, as City hammered the Cherries 6-1.

This performance led to Guardiola praising his winger after the match, stating that his new signing gets everyone excited with his style of play.

“Doku is incredible, he even creates something for our crowd,” the City boss said via Fabrizio Romano.

“When he takes the ball and goes, everybody is excited, myself too! Oh, something is going to happen! And it happens. I think he’s happy, very happy at City”.