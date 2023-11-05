Jamie Carragher calls out tragedy chanting from Luton supporters

Jamie Carragher called out a section of Luton supporters for offensive chants during their draw with Liverpool at Kenilworth Road.

Jurgen Klopp’s side fought back to equalise against the promoted side late on, thanks to a powerful header from Luis Diaz.

During a period of the second half, some Luton supporters could be heard chanting ‘always the victim’ at the travelling Liverpool supporters.

Carragher, who was on commentary for Sky Sports, immediately pointed it out on the broadcast.

“At the start of the season, I was involved in something about tragedy chanting and supporters coming together,” said Carragher via the Liverpool Echo.

“I have just heard something a couple of times in this game. Supporters have got to have rivalry but we are better than that. A lot of clubs have been guilty of that over the years but football fans are better than that.”

Although Klopp’s side narrowly avoided defeat against Luton, it will feel like two points dropped rather than one point gained.

With the game against Manchester City peering over the horizon, a win was necessary to keep them engaged in the title race as we enter the busy Christmas period.