Manchester United identify trio as targets ahead of January window

Manchester United are keen on bolstering their attack in the near future.

The Red Devils invested a huge amount in Rasmus Hojlund during the summer. But, the transfer hasn’t gone according to plan and the Manchester-based club are looking to add a new experienced striker to support the 20-year-old Danish international according to a report by Fichajes,

After a successful season last time out, United went into the market looking for options to bolster its squad. They wanted to sign a world-class striker and had their eyes on Harry Kane in the initial weeks of the window. But, eventually, they ended up pushing for the services of Rasmus Hojlund as they didn’t want to risk getting involved in long-drawn negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils forked out £72 million to sign the 20-year-old striker. Since arriving at the club from Atalanta, he has featured in 12 matches and has been on the pitch for close to 900 minutes but he has found the back of the net only three times so far. The Danish international is yet to find the back of the net in the Premier League. The lack of goals up top is not helping United’s cause as they look to bounce back after a poor start to the new season. As a result, the club are now looking to add a new experienced striker to the mix. They have identified three players who can support Hojlund up top.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Porto’s Mehdi Taremi are both on the radar of the Red Devils. Toney might be serving a ban at this point in time but he will be back in January and given his goal-scoring form last season, he can surely do wonders for United.

Taremi has been a constant source of goals for FC Porto and the 31-year-old Iranian has enough experience needed to succeed in the English top flight. While Toney and Taremi are on their radar, Erik ten Hag’s real dream is to sign Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen. He was the top scorer in the Serie A last season as he helped the Naples-based club win the league title after three decades. The 24-year-old is amongst the best forwards in world football and he can surely do wonders for the Red Devils. But, they are not the only club interested in his services.