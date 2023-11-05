“Pretty emotional” – Jurgen Klopp opens up on Luis Diaz situation ahead of Luton clash

Luis Diaz has been named in Liverpool’s squad for their clash with Luton Town on Sunday and ahead of the match, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has opened up about the situation surrounding the winger.

Diaz missed the Merseyside club’s games with Nottingham Forest last Sunday and Bournemouth midweek as his parents were the victims of a kidnapping back in his home country of Colombia.

His mother was found safe on the same day as the crime occurred but the whereabouts of his father is still unknown.

However, Colombia’s National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas are believed to be the people behind the kidnappings and said on Thursday that the group will free the father of Liverpool star, reports ESPN.

Diaz trained this week with the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s squad and the Liverpool boss opened up about how it has been for the Colombian this week ahead of kickoff at Luton.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of kickoff, Klopp said about the Diaz situation via Neil Jones: “It’s still pretty emotional, but Luis decided three days ago that he wanted to join training. As I said before, football pitch, training ground is a safe place for the boys, where they can forget, for a few minutes at least, everything that is going on.

“All the signs he gets, I understand, are very positive. Negotiations are still ongoing, but all very positive. That’s why he wanted to be part of the team. Nobody can really imagine how something like that feels.”