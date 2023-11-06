David Moyes could land major job when he leaves West Ham

The future of David Moyes at West Ham is in doubt with his contract expiring at the London Stadium at the end of the season but the Scottish coach could land a major job if he leaves the Hammers.

According to the Daily Mail, Moyes is unlikely to have his current ideal extended at West Ham, leaving many wondering what the Scot may do next.

West Ham executives are considering offering the 60-year-old the opportunity to move upstairs and help the London club move forward from behind the scenes. However, they face competition from a major organisation.

UEFA are said to be keen on utilising Moyes’s experience and may well offer him some form of technical position aimed at tapping into his 25 years in the dugout.

The West Ham boss’ future will become clearer over the coming weeks but for now, he is concentrating on fixing the Hammers’ problems.