Opinion: Round of applause shows Tottenham have the right man in Ange Postecoglou

When Ange Postecoglou was unveiled as the new Tottenham Hotspur manager, fans of the club would’ve been forgiven for thinking the Australian was another underwhelming appointment.

However, in the space of just a few months, he’s shown just why he has been so beloved at all of the other clubs he’s managed at.

Postecoglou is fearless. A gem of a manager in the modern game.

One only has to look at the way he continued to play a high line against Chelsea, despite being down to nine men, as proof enough that his principles are set in stone and nothing will get in the way of ‘Ange ball.’

It’s perhaps with that in mind, that despite a 4-1 defeat against Chelsea, he still received a standing ovation as he walked off and the White Hart Lane faithful still fervently chanted his name.

Notwithstanding the two injuries to Micky van der Ven and James Maddison, as well as the two sendings off for Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie, Tottenham continued to play in exactly the same way as they have all season.

Determined, front-foot attacking football that takes the game to opponents.

Had Eric Dier not been offside late in the game, his sumptuous volley will have potentially given nine-man Spurs a point.

Brilliant to watch, and if Tottenham continue in the same vain, win or lose, Ange Postecoglou will be just fine.