Tottenham legend rushed to hospital after collapsing

Monday night saw one of the most entertaining Premier League matches in history as Tottenham Hotspur lost their unbeaten record against Chelsea.

On the occasion of Mauricio Pochettino’s first return to the club he took within a whisker of both the English top-flight title and the Champions League, the Argentinian walked back out of White Hart Lane after his side had inflicted Spurs’ first league defeat of the 2023/24 season.

Multiple disallowed goals, injuries to James Maddison and Micky van der Ven as well as two red cards for Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie all contributed to the London derby being a match that you simply couldn’t take your eyes off.

It’s likely to be a game that those who witnessed it live will still be talking about in years to come. Chaotic at times and certainly not a match for the football purist, it was still eminently watchable.

One former Tottenham player who should’ve been in attendance was their legendary goalkeeper, Pat Jennings, however, as the Daily Mail reported, the 78-year-old fell ill before the match began and had to be taken to hospital for tests.

Mercifully, the report also states that Jennings was released shortly before midnight after his tests had came back clear.