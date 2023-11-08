Arsenal could have difficult transfer window decision to make on Thomas Partey

Aside from the incredible VAR-awarded goal at Newcastle last weekend, Mikel Arteta can be happy with how things have gone for him and his Arsenal side during the 2023/24 campaign.

The Spaniard has clearly got the bit between his teeth again and will hunt down any opponents as he seeks to guide his side to a momentous Premier League title on the 20th anniversary of the last time they held the trophy aloft.

Though the next couple of months are not crucial to the Gunners aspirations, where they are in the table once the January transfer window opens, will arguably dictate who Arteta wishes to buy and wishes to sell.

That means he has a huge conundrum over defensive midfield, Thomas Partey.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are interested in the Ghanaian, but are also keeping tabs on Man City ace, Kalvin Phillips.

Given that it’s believed that the Gunners also want Phillips, the club need to decide which way they want to play the transfer market.

Partey’s age and the fact that his contract will only have 18 months to run from the new year, per Spotrac, could see the north Londoners trying to engineer a move away for the player in order that they’re able to secure the younger man in Phillips.

Given how hungry for action the Man City ace is likely to be, and the fact that he could potentially resurrect his successful England midfield partnership with Declan Rice, the attraction for Arteta is obvious.

Equally, Partey would surely have to be sold at cut price in order to tempt clubs, including Juve, to be willing to part with their hard-earned.