Summer switch mooted for Liverpool man with three goals in 97 games

With just one defeat to their name in 2023/24, Liverpool have begun this season’s Premier League campaign in fine form.

After a significant wobble in 2022/23, it’s to Jurgen Klopp’s immense credit that he’s been able to get the Reds challenging again, albeit we’re still in the very early stages of the current campaign.

Just three points off Man City in top spot, both teams play a west London outfit this coming weekend – Liverpool host Brentford whilst City travel to Chelsea – before going head-to-head at the Etihad Stadium at the end of the month.

Should the status quo remain the same as it is presently, and Tottenham fail to beat Wolves and Aston Villa, Liverpool could draw level with Pep Guardiola’s side going into December.

The Liverpool-City rivalry has certainly been one of the best of recent times but there was no comparison between the two last season.

Perhaps the change in Liverpool’s midfield and a couple of other tweaks elsewhere is what’s changed the mentality again at Anfield, and it’s in midfield where there could be another sale.

Thiago Alcantara has never really hit the heights for the Reds, scoring just three times in 97 matches according to Fichajes.

The same outlet suggest that both Juventus and Inter Milan are carefully watching the player’s situation, and they could be willing to acquire a player whose Liverpool contract finishes on June 30 next year.