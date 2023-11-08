Video: Man United capitulate in Denmark as Copenhagen comeback from 2-0 down

The first half of Man United’s Champions League clash with Copenhagen has been a crazy one as the Premier League club have blown a two-goal lead in Denmark.

The Red Devils were in complete control of the game as a brace from Rasmus Hojlund gave Erik ten Hag’s side a comfortable 2-0 lead heading into added time of the first 45 minutes.

However, Marcus Rashford got himself sent off and that has caused the match to swing around in the hosts’ favour.

Copenhagen have now gone on to score two goals in added time to level the match as Ten Hag and Man United have a huge task on their hands in the second half.

