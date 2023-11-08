Video: Perfect start for Ten Hag as Man United star scores against former club

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United have taken a crucial lead in their Champions League clash with Copenhagen and it was one of the Danish side’s former players that netted the opener. 

The Manchester club need a win in Denmark on Wednesday night to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Last 16 of the Champions League alive and it has got off to the perfect start.

Within three minutes of the game beginning, Rasmus Hojlund tapped in a low Scott McTominay cross to score against his former club and give United a huge lead in the clash.

More Stories / Latest News
Jurgen Klopp confirms important Liverpool trio out of Europa League clash
Journalist claims Aston Villa duo are unhappy with their gametime under Emery
Frank Lampard shares truthful opinion on debate between Gerrard, Scholes and himself
More Stories Rasmus Hojlund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.