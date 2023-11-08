Video: Perfect start for Ten Hag as Man United star scores against former club

Man United have taken a crucial lead in their Champions League clash with Copenhagen and it was one of the Danish side’s former players that netted the opener.

The Manchester club need a win in Denmark on Wednesday night to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Last 16 of the Champions League alive and it has got off to the perfect start.

Within three minutes of the game beginning, Rasmus Hojlund tapped in a low Scott McTominay cross to score against his former club and give United a huge lead in the clash.

What a start! ? Man United are ahead after just THREE minutes thanks to Rasmus Højlund ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/Qd2zpNORXl — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 8, 2023