Luis Diaz’s nightmare is over as Liverpool star’s father released two weeks after being kidnapped

Luis Diaz‘s father has finally been released following his kidnapping by a Colombian guerrilla group almost two weeks ago.

On 28 October, the Liverpool star’s parents were captured in Northern Colombia, which prompted the 26-year-old to miss the Reds’ games with Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth before returning to action against Luton Town on Sunday.

The footballer’s mother was found shortly after the incident occurred but his father remained on the missing list having both been taken by armed men on motorcycles at a gas station in the small town of Barrancas.

The group that took Diaz Snr, ELN, stated last week that they would release the footballer’s father but they took their time about doing so.

According to reports in Colombia from outlets such as Semana, Diaz’s father has been released and was handed over to the Catholic church before returning to his family.

This news will come as a huge relief to Diaz who has gone through a horrid time ever since the news broke of his parents’ kidnapping two weeks ago.

The Colombian star is in action on Thursday night against Toulouse and the winger will be looking to celebrate the good news with a goal, which he will likely dedicate to his father.