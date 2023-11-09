Video: Jurgen Klopp gets angry during chaotic post-match press conference as Toulouse fans bang on temporary tent

Liverpool were defeated 3-2 by Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday night and Jurgen Klopp’s night did not get better after the full-time whistle.

The Liverpool boss attended his post-match press conference in France but it was unlike any he attended before.

According to Liverpool journalist Ian Doyle, Toulouse fans were banging on the temporary tent where the press conference was being held and it was almost impossible to hear questions and answers.

In addition to this, Klopp had to run a gauntlet of home fans when he left and the Reds boss was not happy.

The German coach showed his anger by saying: “Who had the idea to do the press conference here? That would be a really interesting question. Wow!”