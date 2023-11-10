Rival manager reveals he is ‘starting to dislike’ Jurgen Klopp

LASK Linz manager Thomas Sageder has admitted he is ‘starting to dislike’ the Liverpool boss because he played a weak squad in the Europa League.

Jurgen Klopp decided to heavily rotate his side for their group stage clash with Toulouse on Thursday night.

Liverpool went on to lose that game 3-2 with many pointing the figure at the German boss for making too many changes.

The Merseyside club still remain top of their group despite the loss with the French side second, Union SG third and LASK Linz bottom.

The Austrian side lost 3-1 at home to Liverpool with their manager, Sageder, now revealing his annoyance with Klopp’s selection on Thursday.

“What can I say? I am starting to dislike him,” he told Sky Sports Austria via Kicker.

“Now he’s putting out a squad there and he’s criticising the ground staff here.

“We have the opportunity to show what we think about it there.”

The two sides will meet again on the 30th of November but this time it will be at Anfield.