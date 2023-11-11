David Moyes has admitted Michail Antonio is not happy whenever he doesn’t make West Ham’s matchday team.

The Hammers’ need for a new striker has been on display for several seasons.

Gianluca Scamacca, who joined West Ham from Sassuolo 18 months ago, did not work out at all. The Italian returned to Serie A and signed for Atalanta in the summer.

There were also huge question marks over the capture of Sebastian Haller, who, like Scamacca flattered to deceive, before moving to Dortmund and reigniting his career.

Once again left to rely on Antonio, who has been in poor form, West Ham fans are beginning to get frustrated with Moyes’ seemingly unwillingness to address the team’s biggest weakness.

And speaking during his pre-match press conference, Moyes, who is preparing to take on Nottingham Forest on Sunday, said: “Micky [Michail Antomio] has got competition, he has always had that.

“We need Mick to score goals. He started the season really well but we need him to score. If you’re going to be a No9 you need those goals.

“All players who don’t get in the team can look like (they are unhappy) but you hope they fight, compete for their position, get their form back, get into goalscoring form.

“That’s what we want (from Antonio). He has been part of a team and has a been a hugely important member.”

During his eight years at West Ham, Antonio, who has up to 18 months left on his contract, has directly contributed to 122 goals in 289 games in all competitions.