Journalist claims Moyes could drop ‘dire’ striker against Nottingham Forest

Jacob Steinberg has been highly critical of Michail Antonio’s recent performances and believes that the West Ham striker cannot complain if he’s dropped in an upcoming match against Nottingham Forest

Antonio has struggled to find the back of the net since late August and has only managed two goals in 11 Premier League appearances this season.

Steinberg described Antonio’s recent performances as “dire” and suggested that West Ham manager David Moyes should consider alternatives.

One option could be playing Jarrod Bowen as a central striker, as he performed well in this role during West Ham’s recent Carabao Cup win against Arsenal.

He claimed that Antonio’s underwhelming performance, including a missed open goal in the defeat to Brentford, puts him under pressure to improve his form.

Steinberg further implied that Antonio’s outspokenness off the pitch should be matched by his performances on it.

He said (via The Guardian): With no goal in any competition since 26 August, Michail Antonio has been making more of an impact with comments on the Footballer’s Football Podcast than on the pitch. Never shy of voicing his opinion, it seems the striker is not worried about ruffling feathers. But it goes two ways. Antonio’s recent performances for West Ham have been dire and he cannot complain if he is on the bench against Nottingham Forest. David Moyes, whose side have won one in their last seven league games, has alternatives. West Ham may look more fluid if Lucas Paquetá starts at No 10 on his return from suspension, Mohammed Kudus plays on the right and the versatile Jarrod Bowen moves up front. Bowen shone as a roving central striker during West Ham’s win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup and he linked well with Kudus against Brentford last week. Antonio, who missed an open goal during the 3-2 defeat by the Bees, is under pressure to raise his level.

Antonio will be under pressure as reports claim that West Ham will be looking for strikers in the upcoming transfer windows, with the likes of Santiago Gimenez and Kelechi Iheanacho linked with a move.