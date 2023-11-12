“One of the best offensive players in the world” – Thomas Frank believes Liverpool star does not get the praise he deserves

Brentford boss Thomas Frank could not help but heap praise on Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah after yet another brilliant performance from him.

He scored a brace and was a constant threat as Liverpool beat Brentford 3-0 at Anfield.

Salah’s remarkable display included a brace, contributing significantly to Liverpool’s dominance. The Egyptian forward opened the scoring with a well-executed finish in the 39th minute, set up by a pass from Darwin Nunez.

His second goal arrived in the 62nd minute, a straightforward header from a Tsimikas cross.

And Diogo Jota scored a spectacular goal from the edge of the box in the 74th minute to seal the win.

After the game, the Brentford manager was full of praise for the Liverpool talisman claiming that in his opinion he is potentially the best player in the Premier League and one of the top three best offensive players in the world.

He said:

“Mo Salah… I don’t know if he gets enough praise. I think he is potentially the best player in the Premier League. In terms of goals and assists, what a level! Must be one of the best offensive players in the world, like not top 10, like top 3.”

Salah has now scored 10 goals and assisted 4 in 12 league games, taking his goal contributions to a stunning 14. Only Erling Haaland has more goal contributions that him this season (16).