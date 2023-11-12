West Ham eye 42-year-old English manager to replace David Moyes

West Ham United have reportedly added Michael Carrick to their shortlist of managers to potentially replace David Moyes.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the former Manchester United midfielder is on the Hammers’ radar ahead of Moyes’ contract expiring at the end of the season.

Doing a fine job at Middlesbrough, Carrick, 42, although previously filling in on a short-term interim basis at Old Trafford following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking, appears destined to manage in England’s top-flight again, and according to journalist Dean Jones, East London could be the Englishman’s next destination.

“My expectation would be that they look to be forward-thinking,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“Unless West Ham suddenly find themselves in crisis and need crisis management, that’s the only time I could see them going for somebody with huge experience as their next appointment.

“I would expect them though to go for somebody who’s younger, more forward-thinking and is more in tune with the way that the game is heading in the next 10 years, rather than how it’s been for the last 10 years.

“That’s what I would be thinking. Carrick is a really interesting one, but we have to see which direction his career goes in right now. But he’s definitely somebody who is on West Ham’s radar.”