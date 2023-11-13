27-year-old could be interested in Tottenham move because of Postecoglou

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months and journalist Dean Jones believes that he could be keen on a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The North London outfit need to sign a quality striker who can replace the goalscoring output of Harry Kane. Richarlison was expected to step up and fill the void but the Brazilian international has been quite underwhelming this season.

Tottenham need to bring in an alternative if they want to compete for major trophies and Toney would be a superb acquisition. He is well-settled in the Premier League and he is a proven performer in English football. He could make an immediate impact at Tottenham and transform them during the second half of the season.

Tottenham have already started the season well and they will be hoping to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Signing the right players in January will only help them improve further.

It will be interesting to see if they can get a deal done for the 27-year-old striker.

Jones has revealed that Toney could be attracted to the idea of playing for Tottenham because of Ange Postecoglou. The Australian manager has employed a free-flowing attacking style of football at the North London club, and he has brought the best out of his players as well.

Jones said to GMS: “I think Tottenham is an interesting prospect for Toney to consider. Speaking to a couple of sources close to Tottenham, I’m not sure that they would consider themselves to be favourites in that situation. “Obviously, the money that’s now being talked about makes me doubt whether a Tottenham move could actually come through in the new year. “But I think, from a player perspective, if you were to wonder how you would fit into a team and a squad, personally, I think that you’d look at Ange Postecoglou and how he is getting the best out of people. That’s the sort of manager I would want, and I think a lot of the modern players will be looking towards having a role model like that.”

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to make their move for the player in January. Brentford could demand a premium for their prized asset and Tottenham might need to break the bank for him.