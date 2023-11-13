Victor Osimhen drops possible Chelsea & Man Utd transfer hint and discusses “huge” summer offer

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has admitted he has always had two Premier League shirts in his collection – Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Nigeria international has shown huge potential during his time in Serie A and it’s seen him linked several times with a possible move to England, so one imagines he’d favour joining either Chelsea or Man Utd if the opportunity came along.

Fabrizio Romano has spoken about Chelsea appreciating Osimhen, so this could be encouraging news for Blues fans, while Red Devils supporters might also now keep a closer eye on this saga as they could also surely benefit from a big signing up front in the near future.

Osimhen also admitted to being tempted by a huge offer to move to Saudi Arabia in the summer, though it’s clear he remains ambitious and focused on winning things in Europe as he turned them down a few times.

He told John Obi Mikel’s podcast: “I don’t have a favourite PL team but I have two jerseys: Chelsea and Man United. Many friends of mine are Chelsea fans, few are Man Utd fans.”

On the Saudi interest, he added: “I never thought of [leaving in summer] at first. But when this huge offer came from a Saudi club it was tempting. It was a big one… I had three meetings and made up my mind to stick with the team.

“In August it was a huge decision for me to take. The more I said no to these people the more they increased their offer. It was literally like ‘wow’… they never gave up until the end of their transfer window.”