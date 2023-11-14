Exclusive: Saudi Arabia have two Tottenham stars on their transfer list for 2024

Saudi Arabia were one of the stories of the summer transfer window as clubs in the Middle Eastern country snapped up some of the biggest names in World football.

Karim Benzema, Neymar, N’Golo Kante, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez were some of the names that made the move from Europe to the Saudi Pro League and the 2024 summer transfer window looks set to be the same.

The Saudis already have some targets on their list with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah being their dream signing. Man United’s Casemiro and Man City’s Kalvin Phillips are others being targeted in the Premier League along with two forwards from Tottenham.

Writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, transfer expert Ben Jacobs has named Son Heung-min and Richarlison as possible targets for Saudi Arabian clubs in 2024.

The South Korean star was pursued this year but dealmakers knew he would not leave Spurs.

“Tottenham’s Son remains on the list. He’s been there since last summer, as exclusively revealed last summer. Son has always dismissed links, but dealmakers always knew he wouldn’t leave in 2023,” Jacobs said.

“Richarlison could also be a name to watch, but multiple Saudi clubs are worried about his age. Al-Ettifaq are one of them.”