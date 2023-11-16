Intriguing Man United stance could change Jadon Sancho’s situation significantly

The Jadon Sancho situation at Man United is the gift that keeps on giving.

Believed to be something that has split the dressing room down the middle, the lack of an apology from the player after he questioned his manager’s reasons for dropping him via social media has led to an impasse that shows no sign of easing.

Erik ten Hag, as he did with Cristiano Ronaldo, has taken a hard line when it comes to player co-operation and behaviour, with anyone falling below the standards expected simply being cast aside.

The Dutchman hasn’t yet earned the respect that, for example, Sir Alex Ferguson did at Old Trafford, and making such decisions will always leave room for push back.

Nobody dared argue with Sir Alex, however, his record spoke for itself, and player power wasn’t necessarily as widespread as it is these days.

In any event, the Red Devils could well be making a decision which will affect Sancho significantly.

Thought to be virtually out the door when the January transfer window opens for business, ESPN report that United aren’t letting Sancho go on the cheap.

Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are credited with an interest, however, they and others are unlikely to pay anything like the £73m (Sky Sports) that United spent in the first place.

Unless the club are prepared to cut or write off their losses, they’ll be left with an extremely angry young man stuck in a footballing no man’s land and which benefits no one.