Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Dutch international midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a key player for Atalanta and the Italian outfit are now prepared to cash in on him at the end of the season. As per TeamTalk, the midfielder could be available for a fee of around £55 million.

However, Newcastle are not prioritising a move for the Dutchman right now. It remains to be seen whether the Premier League outfit decide to make a move for him in the coming months.

The report further states that Liverpool are keeping tabs on the midfielder as well. It is no secret that Liverpool need to sign a defensive midfielder and the 25-year-old could be a useful option for them.

Koopmeiners was linked with a move to the Premier League at the start of the season as well but Atalanta refused to sell him back then. The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be quite attractive and the midfielder will be keen on joining clubs like Newcastle and Liverpool.

Both Newcastle and Liverpool could use midfield reinforcements during the January transfer window and it remains to be seen whether they decide to test the waters for the Atalanta star.

The Italian outfit might not be keen on selling him midway through the season and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Koopmeiners has the technical attributes and physicality to adapt to English football and he would be a useful player for both clubs. But the asking price seems quite high and Atalanta will have lower their demands for the move to go through.