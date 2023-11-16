Newcastle United facing significant injury setbacks ahead of busy period

Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson and Sven Botman are facing significant setbacks in their injury recoveries.

Wilson, who sustained a hamstring injury during the Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund on November 7, missed subsequent matches, withdrew from the England squad, and is now set for an extended period on the sidelines.

According to The Telegraph, Wilson is expected to be out for the next six weeks, delaying his return to first-team action until the end of December.

In addition, there are mounting concerns about the fitness of Dutch centre-back Botman.

Newcastle are apprehensive that Botman may need surgery to address a troublesome knee injury, further complicating the defensive situation for the club.

Sven Botman is expected to be out of action for some time 
Manager Eddie Howe’s concerns are unlikely to be alleviated ahead of a challenging fixture schedule as only one injured player, Sweden international Alexander Isak, is set to return to action after the international break.

The Magpies are in serious trouble ahead of the very demanding festive period in English football.

A graph published on X by @playmaker_EN showcases that Newcastle is currently dealing with the most injuries out of anybody else in the Premier League with thirteen out.

Howe will have a bad selection headache as his team prepares for a bundle of tricky fixtures on the horizon.

