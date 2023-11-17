Arsenal ace set for loan move after failing to convince Arteta

Mikel Arteta has already shown his ruthlessness in the short time he’s been Arsenal manager.

The seriousness with which the Spaniard takes his responsibilities has perhaps most notably been shown by his treatment of Aaron Ramsdale.

Whilst the England custodian will arguably feel he’s not been given the rub of the green by his manager, it’s precisely those sort of hard-nosed decisions which mark the best out from the rest.

Arteta hasn’t yet won a longed-for Premier League title which would cement his legacy at the club he served with aplomb as a player, though there is a feeling that the title isn’t too far away from heading back to north London, particularly if the club continue to recruit well.

Part of the recruitment process will involve identifying which players are either no longer suitable for Arsenal’s needs or who would benefit from a loan move elsewhere.

The latter scenario applies to the rarely seen Jakub Kiwior.

According to 90Min, though the Gunners appear happy with the player’s progress, they won’t stop him going on loan in January.

To that end, the outlet are reporting that his old club, AC Milan, as well as Jose Mourinho’s Roma and Atalanta are all potential destinations for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign for the Polish international.