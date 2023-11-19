Mikel Arteta insisting on Arsenal signing 26-year-old playmaker this January

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly insisting on the club sealing the transfer of Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves in this January’s transfer window.

The Portugal international shone during his time in the Premier League with Wolves, and it would be intriguing to see what he could do at a title-challenging side like Arsenal after a surprise spell in Saudi Arabia.

Neves is surely good enough to make an impact for a team like Arsenal, and Sport claim Arteta has personally made it clear how keen he is on a deal for the 26-year-old.

The Spanish tactician has been given a fine squad to work with at Arsenal, with big signings like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz delivered in recent times, though it seems he still wants more talent to bolster his squad.

Ruben Neves to Arsenal?
Thomas Partey’s injury issues could mean it’s worth bringing in someone like Neves to provide more depth, so it will be interesting to see how this all pans out.

After spending a lot in the summer, it could be that players like Partey would have to be sold first before a signing like Neves can come in.

  1. Why would Arsenal pay over £40 million for Never and the pay him £300 k per week in wages. His wages would be more than Odeguaard, more than Saka and more than Martinelli or Rice. He is not good enough to be a starter for Arsenal in front of any of the players I have just mentioned. He will never be brought by Arsenal. I hope Manchester City buy him so that they use all of the transfer money up, but not Arsenal.

  2. I don’t think he’d be brought into replace any of those players; more likely that he’d get the Xhaka role in place of Havertz, surely? Rice and Neves would make a pretty tasty central mid combination. That said, I have no idea how likely this deal is.

